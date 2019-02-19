Philly Flower Show Preview
This year's Flower Show is all about the power of flowers and parties. Karen Rogers rounds up the Flower Show festivities.
March 2-10
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Preview Party Gala | Party info
Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.
Flowers After Hours | Info
Saturday, March 2, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door; admission includes exclusive access to the Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits AFTER the Show has closed to the public.
Fido Friday/Woofstock | Info
Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.
The Grand Hall (Dogs are also welcome to explore the Show floor). Dogs enter free, but must be accompanied by a ticketed human.
Potting Parties | Parties
Daily in the Gardener's Studio
Saturday, March 2 - 1:30 pm and 6 pm
Sunday, March 3 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Monday thru Friday, March 4-8 - 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm
Saturday, March 9 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Sunday, March 10 - 10:00 am and 3:00 pm
FTD World Cup 2019
March 1-3 at the Philadelphia Flower Show
2019 Cup
While several rounds of competition will be held on the Flower Show floor, the semi-finals & Finals will be held in the Pennsylvania Convention Center Ballroom
FTD World Cup Semi Finals Reception
Saturday, March 2, 7:30 - 9:30 pm ($60.00)
*Includes AIFD design demonstration, announcement of competition semi-finalists, coffee and dessert. Cash bar available.
FTD World Cup Finals Gala Dinner - Sunday, March 3, 5 - 10 pm ($250.00)
*Includes cocktail reception, plated three-course dinner, entertainment, FTD World Cup finals competition and announcement of Interflora World Cup Champion. Cash bar available. Cocktail Attire Suggested.
Experiences
