Philly Flower Show Preview

This year's Flower Show is all about the power of flowers and parties. Karen Rogers rounds up the Flower Show festivities.PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: The Power of Flowers | Homepage March 2-101101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.Saturday, March 2, 8:30-11:30 p.m.Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door; admission includes exclusive access to the Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits AFTER the Show has closed to the public.Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.The Grand Hall (Dogs are also welcome to explore the Show floor). Dogs enter free, but must be accompanied by a ticketed human.Potting Parties | Parties Daily in the Gardener's StudioSaturday, March 2 - 1:30 pm and 6 pmSunday, March 3 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pmMonday thru Friday, March 4-8 - 5:30 pm and 7:00 pmSaturday, March 9 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pmSunday, March 10 - 10:00 am and 3:00 pmMarch 1-3 at the Philadelphia Flower ShowWhile several rounds of competition will be held on the Flower Show floor, the semi-finals & Finals will be held in the Pennsylvania Convention Center BallroomSaturday, March 2, 7:30 - 9:30 pm ($60.00)*Includes AIFD design demonstration, announcement of competition semi-finalists, coffee and dessert. Cash bar available.FTD World Cup Finals Gala Dinner - Sunday, March 3, 5 - 10 pm ($250.00)*Includes cocktail reception, plated three-course dinner, entertainment, FTD World Cup finals competition and announcement of Interflora World Cup Champion. Cash bar available. Cocktail Attire Suggested.