Philly Flower Show Preview

The flower show is just a few days away and that's a sure sign that spring is just around the corner.

This year's Flower Show is all about the power of flowers and parties. Karen Rogers rounds up the Flower Show festivities.


PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: The Power of Flowers | Homepage
March 2-10
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Preview Party Gala | Party info
Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.

Flowers After Hours | Info
Saturday, March 2, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door; admission includes exclusive access to the Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits AFTER the Show has closed to the public.

Fido Friday/Woofstock | Info
Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.
The Grand Hall (Dogs are also welcome to explore the Show floor). Dogs enter free, but must be accompanied by a ticketed human.


Potting Parties | Parties
Daily in the Gardener's Studio
Saturday, March 2 - 1:30 pm and 6 pm
Sunday, March 3 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Monday thru Friday, March 4-8 - 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm
Saturday, March 9 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Sunday, March 10 - 10:00 am and 3:00 pm

FTD World Cup 2019
March 1-3 at the Philadelphia Flower Show
2019 Cup
While several rounds of competition will be held on the Flower Show floor, the semi-finals & Finals will be held in the Pennsylvania Convention Center Ballroom


FTD World Cup Semi Finals Reception
Saturday, March 2, 7:30 - 9:30 pm ($60.00)
*Includes AIFD design demonstration, announcement of competition semi-finalists, coffee and dessert. Cash bar available.
FTD World Cup Finals Gala Dinner - Sunday, March 3, 5 - 10 pm ($250.00)
*Includes cocktail reception, plated three-course dinner, entertainment, FTD World Cup finals competition and announcement of Interflora World Cup Champion. Cash bar available. Cocktail Attire Suggested.
Experiences
