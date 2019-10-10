Philly FOP questioning tweet made by Philadelphia District Attorney spokeswoman

Philly FOP questioning tweet made by Philly DA spokeswoman. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on October 9, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The spokeswoman for the District Attorney of Philadelphia is under fire for what many people are calling a controversial tweet.Jane Roh posted a message on Friday that reads, "There's something about this picture, can't quite put my finger on it..." spelling out the color 'white' with a 'Q' in front.Roh is referring to the image she attached, which shows a rally 'against' her boss, DA Larry Krasner.The city's Fraternal Order of Police sent a letter to Krasner's office Wednesday, demanding answers.Officials want to know if the tweet was posted with a government-funded device, if Roh was on the clock when she made the post and if the tweet is in violation of work policy.The DA's office has not responded.