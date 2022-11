Police tell us a 42-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

A charter school in North Philadelphia was briefly on lockdown after a shooting on Monday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A charter school in North Philadelphia was briefly on lockdown after a shooting on Monday morning.

That shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police tell us a 42-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

There was no word on any arrests.

Alliance For Progress Charter was locked down at the time but that lockdown has since been lifted.