Proposals sought for permanent Harriet Tubman statue outside Philadelphia City Hall

The hope is to have the project completed by 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is turning to local talent to construct a new Harriet Tubman statue.

It comes after positive reaction to the temporary statue outside City Hall this winter in celebration of Tubman's 200th birthday.

The city reached out to the artist to build a permanent work of art to honor the abolitionist and social activist.

However, some leaders voiced their concern that the opportunity was not given to a local artist, a person of color or a woman.

Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy will begin taking proposals before the end of the year.

