Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman last weekend. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 8th Street and Oregon Avenue.Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection. The striking vehicle took off.On Thursday, police released a picture of a white Cadillac SUV wanted in the deadly accident.Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.Police have not identified the victim.