Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman last weekend.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 8th Street and Oregon Avenue.
Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection. The striking vehicle took off.
On Thursday, police released a picture of a white Cadillac SUV wanted in the deadly accident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.
Police have not identified the victim.
