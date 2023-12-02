Here's everything you need to know for the 2023 Philly Holiday Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The third annual Philly Holiday Parade is underway in Center City!

The one-of-a-kind parade celebrates all of winter's most amazing holidays, including Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and the Chinese New Year.

Marchers are proceeding up Market Street to City Hall where Alicia Vitarelli and Alyana Gomez are hosting our streaming coverage.

There will be floats, marching bands, marching musical groups, special units, and more.

Be aware that there are road closures through Center City because of the parade.

ROAD CLOSURES:

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until the parade steps off :

- 2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

- Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street

- Market Street from 3rd Street to Front Street

The following streets will be closed beginning at 1 p.m.:

- Front Street from Walnut Street to Market Street

The following streets will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to the end of the parade:

- Market Street from Front Street to City Hall

- 3rd Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

- 4th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

- 5th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

- 6th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

- 7th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

- 8th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

- 9th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

- 10th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

- 11th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

- 12th Street from Vine Street to Chestnut Street

- 13th Street from Vine Street to Market Street

- Arch Street from 13th Street to Broad Street

- Race Street from Broad Street to 13th Street

- John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Market Street to 15th Street

- N. Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Vine Street

- City Hall area from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

- S. Broad Street (eastside) from Chestnut Street to City Hall

Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. City officials say all event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 9 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and to allow for extra driving time in areas near the event.

Learn more at phila.gov.

WATCH PARTY/AFTER PARTY EVENT

If a parade isn't enough, join in on the excitement at the watch and after-party!

East Market will host the Official Philly Holiday Parade Watch and After Party on Chestnut Walk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can watch the parade with a great vantage point at Chestnut Walk while listening to live music and watching holiday performers.

Snacks from Iron Hill Brewery, Federal Donuts, and Victor's Pizza will be provided at the party, and visitors can't miss the beautiful 20-foot decorated Christmas tree.

For more information on the event, visit www.eastmarket.com.