Some reluctant as Philadelphia reopens indoor dining at 25% capacity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As indoor dining resumed in Philadelphia Tuesday morning, the Oregon Diner in South Philadelphia was ready to welcome their patrons."Last night felt like the night before Christmas. Get all excited. You don't know what to expect," said server Maria Kordomenos.But the turnout was lighter than expected. Approximately ten groups chose to dine indoors within the first three hours of opening."I think it's going to take a while for people to see that indoor dining is open again," said Kordomenos.Maria Ellis and her husband George were among the first to eat inside Tuesday morning to get her favorite bagels and lox."As soon as I saw it on TV this morning, I said 'we're going out for breakfast,'" Ellis said.Indoor dining comes with some city-imposed restrictions, including limiting capacity to 25%."We're not sitting on top of each other. It's safe," said Ellis.Kordomenos said the staff is taking extra precautions like increased cleaning and removing condiments and salt and pepper from tables.But some customers just aren't taking any chances.Barbara Williams and Len Watson from North Philadelphia said they will continue eating outdoors as long as the weather is nice."I was waiting (for indoor dining) because I miss going to Red Lobster and stuff like that, but I'll wait a while before going in. I feel more comfortable waiting a while, see how it goes with everybody else. Then I'll go from there," said Watson.-Restaurants cannot be filled to more than 25 percent capacity.-No more than four diners per table.-Tables must be arranged so that diners at separate tables are at least six feet apart or have an impermeable barrier between them.-Servers must wear both masks and face shields for additional protection.-No bar service. Alcohol can be served only for on-premises consumption when in the same transaction as a meal.-Last call for all indoor dining orders will be at 11 p.m. and establishments will be required to be closed for service by midnight.-Restaurants must install physical barriers such as sneeze guards or partitions in restaurant kitchens and at cash registers, host stands, and food pick up areas where maintaining physical distance of at least six feet is difficult.-Restaurants must screen every employee for symptoms before every shift and prevent them from remaining on-site if they have cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell.