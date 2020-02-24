Philadelphia man, 73, seriously injured after hit-and-run in Absecon, New Jersey

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Absecon police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

It happened around 12:24 a.m. on the Delilah Road overpass (Route 646).

Officials said a 73-year-old Philadelphia man was walking on the eastbound shoulder when he was struck.

Police say the driver then continued eastbound onto Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) toward Atlantic City.

First responders took the victim to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-City Division with serious injuries.

Police are looking for a silver SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609)641-0667.
