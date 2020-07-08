Lightning strike kills Philadelphia man, Delaware County man

GRANVILLE SUMMIT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men, one from Philadelphia and another from Delaware County, were killed during a lightning storm in northern Pennsylvania.

The Bradford County coroner identified the victims as 34-year-old Craig Kelemen of Philadelphia and 43-year-old Jason Gamba of Havertown.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of Tube Drive in Granville Summit.

The coroner said Kelemen, Gamba, and two other men were working on a deer stand when the storm began.

They took shelter under a large wooden platform with a wooden deer blind on top.

According to the coroner, lightning struck the structure and traveled down an aluminum ladder that Kelemen and Gamba were touching.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other men, a father and son from Franklin Square, New York, were taken to the hospital for observation.
