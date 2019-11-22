Philadelphia man dies after stabbing in Rittenhouse Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5712586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man stabbed in Rittenhouse Square; Suspect at-large. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on November 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a group of suspects responsible for a fatal stabbing in a bustling area of Philadelphia.A man was stabbed to death at the entrance of Rittenhouse Park at the corner of 18th and Walnut."It's disappointing. Because I know a lot of families spend so much time here with their kids," said Adolph Sims, who lives in the area.Investigators say a 51-year-old man got into a fight with a group of men shortly after 10pm on Thursday.He was stabbed a number of times in the back. Police got a frantic 911 call. When first responders arrived, they found a man on the pavement.Police have not identified the victim, but they do know that his last known address was in West Philadelphia. Investigators also say he often hung around the area in Rittenhouse Square where he was killed.Police say the victim didn't want any treatment. He fought with first responders who were trying to take him to the hospital.They finally convinced him, but he died at Jefferson Hospital.Police don't have much of a description of the suspects.They just say it was a group of men. One of them had on a red jacket.Officers actually questioned someone who might have been a suspect, last night; but the victim refused to identify the man so police had to let him go.The incident incident comes as a shock to people who live and work in this bustling and seemingly safe part of town and are now wondering if there need to be changes"I question how safe any place is anymore," said Susan Greenberg who's lived in Rittenhouse Square for decades. "I really would like to see more security."