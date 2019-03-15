Philadelphia man found guilty in Haverford Township murder

On Thursday, a Delaware County jury found Derrick Rollins guilty of first-degree murder in the death of John Le at an apartment complex in Haverford Township.
The deadly incident happened on July 29, 2017.
According to police, it began when a witness in Overbrook Park saw a man in a red hooded sweatshirt, identified as Rollins, get out of a Volvo and walk up to a neighbor's window and peer inside. That witness called his neighbor and made him aware of the situation.
Police said when Rollins left the area, the witness and the neighbor got into a car and went looking for the Volvo.
Police said the two found the car and the driver at 77th and Sherwood. The homeowner confronted him. It led to an argument, and police said Rollins pulled out a gun and fired 17 shots at the two men. They fled the area, leaving the city and entering Haverford Township.
The men eventually lost Rollins, police said.
Then, around 6 p.m., 29-year-old John Le was shot at the apartment complex in the 2300 block of Haverford Road in Haverford Township. He was there visiting a friend, police said.
Officers arrived on the scene to find a friend performing CPR on Le; medics rushed Le to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
U.S. Marshals captured Rollins in Georgia following a weeks-long manhunt.
Sentencing is scheduled for next month.