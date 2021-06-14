Philadelphia man wanted in fatal stabbing at of girlfriend at AC's Hard Rock Hotel

Frankie E. Lane has been charged with murder and weapons offenses. Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities on Monday were looking for a Philadelphia man wanted in the deadly stabbing of his girlfriend at Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.Police found the body of Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia, with multiple stab wounds inside a hotel room around 9:45 p.m. Friday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Autopsy results were pending.Authorities charged her 59-year-old boyfriend, Frankie Lane, with murder and weapons offenses. They were seeking information about his whereabouts.The prosecutor's office and Atlantic City and Philadelphia police were handling the investigation.No other information was available.Anyone with information regarding this fatal stabbing is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.-------The Associated Press contributed to this report.