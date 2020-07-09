PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The the latest Cooking with Rocco & Tam is all about pizza.
Rocco shares a great pizza dough recipe and a super easy sauce that will have your family and friends asking for seconds.
Watch the full video including how to make that sauce below.
Pizza Neapolitan
Sponge
(12hr ahead)
Type 00 flour -211grams/7.5oz/ 1-1/2 cups
Water - 211grams/7.5oz/ 1 cup
Instant dry yeast -.7 grams/.025 oz/ 1/4tsp.
1. Place water and yeast in a container. Stir in flour until smooth. Cover and leave at room temp, about 70F, overnight at least 10-12 hrs.
Pizza Dough
Makes 9 10oz. portions
Sponge (from above)
Water (cool) 803 grams/ 28 oz/ 3-3/4 cups
Instant dry yeast 3.5 grams/ .12 oz/ tsp.
Bread flour 148 grams/ 5.25 oz/ 1-1/4cup
Type 00 Flour 1331 grams/ 47 oz/ 1-1kg bag & 2-1/4cups
Sea salt 34 grams / 1.2 oz/ 3T&1tsp
1. Pour water and flours into a mixer fitted with the dough hook. Mix for 3 minutes and allow dough to rest/sit for 10 min.
2. Add sponge, yeast, and salt mix on speed 1 for 10 minutes. Cover bowl and allow to proof for 1 hr.
3. Remove dough from the bowl and divide into 10 oz portions. Lightly for into a ball and place into a shallow container. Cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 12 hours.
(For the best results and flavor overnight is better)
Pizza Sauce
1 can San Marzano whole tomatoes- Just puree and leave in the fridge.
Assembly
1. Remove dough from fridge. Place on floured table and stretch/ shape to desired form.
2. Top with Tomato sauce. Followed by shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh, mozz., and grated parmesan.
3. Bake at 450F(home oven), 550F wood fire oven, for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted & browned. Have fun! Top your pizza with your favorite toppings.
Cooking with Rocco & Tam: Neapolitan Pizza
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More