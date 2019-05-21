Philly officer helps save man's life after stabbing in Boston Market lot

@PPDCommish on scene of stabbing that happened at Boston Market parking lot. Victim in his 40s was taken to an area hospital. No arrests at the moment @6abc pic.twitter.com/iCs7LBriB6 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after police said he was stabbed outside of a Boston Market in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.It happened around 7 p.m. Monday along the 4600 block of Cottman Avenue.A witness told Action News that when he pulled into the parking lot he saw a fight between two men. He said one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the arm.The 49-year-old victim was bleeding profusely when Officer Maryanne Bennett and the witness came to his aid.The officer applied a tourniquet to the man's arm which stopped the bleeding."I got on my phone and called the police right away," the witness said. "I went in my car and tried to look for some rags to put pressure on his wounds while the police got here. Police got here, we attempted to pick him up and put him in the car but it was too much for me and her."Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the victim was rushed to the hospital by Officer Bennett."Hopefully, he will survive. If he does, it's because of her actions without a question," Ross said.No arrests have been made.