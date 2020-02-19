Suspect arrested after striking Philadelphia officer with vehicle: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is injured after being struck by a suspect behind the wheel on Tuesday night.
It happened around 8 p.m. on the 4600 block of Van Kirk Street.
Police say the suspect reportedly struck the officer with a vehicle.
It's still unclear what led up to the incident.
The officer was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.
