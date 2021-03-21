Philadelphia officer, sergeant struck trying to control crowd: Police

PHILADELPHIA -- Police say an officer and a police sergeant were struck as they and other officers tried to control a large crowd in northeast Philadelphia over the weekend.Police said officers responding to a report of a person with a gun saw a crowd of 100 to 125 people at about 2 a.m. Sunday. A police spokeswoman says people were "trying to park on the sidewalk, driving erratically, and ... throwing objects at each other and the police."Officers tried to disperse the crowd but it kept growing, began to block traffic and started surrounding officers, she said. A 30-year-old man and others "began hitting an officer multiple times, striking him in his face causing a cut in his mouth," she said.The officer who was struck saw the same man go behind a sergeant "and hit him twice on the back of the head," the police spokeswoman said. The sergeant and others grabbed the man, who "was flailing his arms and attempting to flee," and the officer injured his hand while handcuffing the suspect, she said. Once inside a police vehicle, the man started hitting and kicking the windows and doors, damaging both doors, she said. Charges are pending.