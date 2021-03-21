Philadelphia officer, sergeant struck trying to control crowd: Police

PHILADELPHIA -- Police say an officer and a police sergeant were struck as they and other officers tried to control a large crowd in northeast Philadelphia over the weekend.

Police said officers responding to a report of a person with a gun saw a crowd of 100 to 125 people at about 2 a.m. Sunday. A police spokeswoman says people were "trying to park on the sidewalk, driving erratically, and ... throwing objects at each other and the police."

Officers tried to disperse the crowd but it kept growing, began to block traffic and started surrounding officers, she said. A 30-year-old man and others "began hitting an officer multiple times, striking him in his face causing a cut in his mouth," she said.

The officer who was struck saw the same man go behind a sergeant "and hit him twice on the back of the head," the police spokeswoman said. The sergeant and others grabbed the man, who "was flailing his arms and attempting to flee," and the officer injured his hand while handcuffing the suspect, she said. Once inside a police vehicle, the man started hitting and kicking the windows and doors, damaging both doors, she said. Charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaofficer injuredattackphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Superman' pharmacist vaccinates thousands in Montco
SEPTA police offering $1K reward following attack on employee
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
Miami sets 8 p.m. curfew after spring break crowds, fights
Transgender woman stabbed multiple times in Germantown
Sunday, Watch our Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Show More
Police investigate shooting in North Philadelphia
Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people
Double shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead in Kensington: Police
American Idol Bobby Bones dishes ahead of Hollywood Week
Popular potato chip company celebrates 75 years in business
More TOP STORIES News