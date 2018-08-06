Philadelphia police officer injured after reports of gunfire in Germantown

Philadelphia police officer injured in Germantown. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 6, 2018.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer was injured on Monday morning in the Germantown section of the city.

Authorities were on the scene in the 4800 block of Knox Street following reports of gunfire.
The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital. There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

It's not yet known how the officer was hurt. Mayor Jim Kenney, Commissioner Richard Ross, and other police officials could be seen outside the hospital.



A possible suspect was being transported to Einstein Medical Center.

There was no word on that person's condition.

