EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3892372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over scene of officer injury in Germantown on Monday, August 6, 2018.

Police stationed outside Temple ER but no comment yet how officer was injured. pic.twitter.com/RYsxH2LG6A — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) August 6, 2018

Officer injured in Germantown, taken to Temple hospital. Commissioner Ross just entered hospital. pic.twitter.com/W0IgNpOdMx — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) August 6, 2018

A Philadelphia police officer was injured on Monday morning in the Germantown section of the city.Authorities were on the scene in the 4800 block of Knox Street following reports of gunfire.The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital. There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.It's not yet known how the officer was hurt. Mayor Jim Kenney, Commissioner Richard Ross, and other police officials could be seen outside the hospital.A possible suspect was being transported to Einstein Medical Center.There was no word on that person's condition.------