Philadelphia officer set to be fired after crashing into home, injuring 2 while off-duty

By
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia police officer accused of driving under the influence and injuring two after he crashed into a home is set to be fired.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended 27-year-old Gregory Campbell for 30 days with intent to dismiss, the department said on Wednesday.

Campbell is accused of driving under the influence when his car went out of control and crashed into a northeast Philadelphia home, hitting two residents and critically injuring one of them.

He is charged with aggravated assault while driving under the influence and related charges including criminal mischief and aggravated assault by vehicle. Campbell, an officer for the past two years, was most recently assigned to the 14th district.

Police say the car was heading north on Caroline Road near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when it went airborne and crashed into the home at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Police say the car went through the property, leaving a 53-year-old woman trapped under the vehicle and unconscious.

RELATED: Off-duty Philadelphia officer facing DUI charges in crash that critically injured woman

The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. A 45-year-old man was also injured. Two dogs were struck, and one was killed. Police said the crash "also caused extensive property damage to the home itself."

Outlaw said over the weekend that "a family should always feel safe in their home" but Campbell's actions "shattered that reality."

Campbell's attorney, Steven Patton, said in a statement Wednesday that his client's "thoughts are with the victims and their family during this time." He declined additional comment on the charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacar crasharrestcrimephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Moderate snowfall expected in some areas overnight
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Councilmembers take issue with proposed Philly police contract
Philly mayor urged to use Linc as mass vaccination site
Philly Sheriff Rochelle Bilal reflects on first year in historic position
Troubleshooters prompt action against local contractor; he speaks out
Local leaders express support for Philly police commissioner
Show More
Newly-promoted 20/20 EP credits 6abc for fueling journalism passion
Tenants of Reading apartment forced to leave as borough prepares to condemn building
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
Gov. Murphy in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News