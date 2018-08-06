EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3892372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over scene of officer injury in Germantown on Monday, August 6, 2018.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the face while serving a warrant in the Germantown section of the city on Monday morning.The officer is identified as 49-year-old Jason Potts, a 20 year veteran of the force and a member of the SWAT team. He is married with three children.The incident happened in the 4800 block of Knox Street. Commissioner Richard Ross said the officers were looking for a man wanted on a warrant for weapons violations."These officers, according to at least one witness, did knock and announce more than once, witnesses heard that. After taking some time to get past at least two doors that's when they came under fire," said Ross.Potts was hit and sustained serious injuries. He is now in critical condition.Potts suffered heavy bleeding and at least a broken jaw, Ross said. Potts is now deeply sedated but is expected to survive.A suspect was shot by police gunfire and is in extremely critical condition. That person's name has not been released.Ross said the person who opened fire was not the person being sought for the warrant. In fact, Ross said, the person being sought was not in the home.Meanwhile, a woman believed to be in her 60's who came out the back door during the incident was also shot, though Ross said it is not clear how that happened. She is expected to survive.Mayor Jim Kenney noted that Potts was supposed to start his vacation later today."We want to thank our officers for putting themselves on the line every day and our prayers are with them," said Kenney.------