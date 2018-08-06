Philadelphia police officer shot in the face while serving warrant in Germantown

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia police officer shot in the face in Germantown. Watch this report from Action New Mornings on August 6, 2018.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the face while serving a warrant in the Germantown section of the city on Monday morning.

The officer is identified as 49-year-old Jason Potts, a 20 year veteran of the force and a member of the SWAT team. He is married with three children.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over scene of officer injury in Germantown on Monday, August 6, 2018.


The incident happened in the 4800 block of Knox Street. Commissioner Richard Ross said the officers were looking for a man wanted on a warrant for weapons violations.

"These officers, according to at least one witness, did knock and announce more than once, witnesses heard that. After taking some time to get past at least two doors that's when they came under fire," said Ross.

Potts was hit and sustained serious injuries. He is now in critical condition.

Potts suffered heavy bleeding and at least a broken jaw, Ross said. Potts is now deeply sedated but is expected to survive.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police officer injured in Germantown. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 6, 2018.


A suspect was shot by police gunfire and is in extremely critical condition. That person's name has not been released.

Ross said the person who opened fire was not the person being sought for the warrant. In fact, Ross said, the person being sought was not in the home.

Meanwhile, a woman believed to be in her 60's who came out the back door during the incident was also shot, though Ross said it is not clear how that happened. She is expected to survive.

Mayor Jim Kenney noted that Potts was supposed to start his vacation later today.

"We want to thank our officers for putting themselves on the line every day and our prayers are with them," said Kenney.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Feltonville body may be that of missing NYC woman
Driver crashes stolen SUV into SW Philadelphia home
Sick rescue puppy stolen from Chester Co. pet store
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Today, Oppressive Humidity
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Train derailment sends rail cars tumbling down hillside
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound
Show More
Major donation for emergency services team at Musikfest
Eagles host first open practice as Super Bowl champs
Car slams into tree along Kelly Drive
Pedestrian injured in Trenton, New Jersey crash
H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest, former cable TV, media mogul, dies
More News