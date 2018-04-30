Philly parking ticket amnesty program ends Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3400669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> City of Philadelphia offers parking ticket amnesty program. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 27, 2018.

The clock is ticking for people who have allowed parking violation fines to build up for years.Monday is the last day of Philadelphia's amnesty program.Hundreds of people lined up on Friday at the Philadelphia Parking Authority building at 9th and Filbert streets to take up the city on its deal.Tickets issued before 2013 will be forgiven, as long as tickets from 2013 through 2017 get paid.Payment plans are available for people who cannot afford it all right away.------