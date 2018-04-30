Philly parking ticket amnesty program ends Monday

Parking ticket amnesty program ends. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The clock is ticking for people who have allowed parking violation fines to build up for years.

Monday is the last day of Philadelphia's amnesty program.

Hundreds of people lined up on Friday at the Philadelphia Parking Authority building at 9th and Filbert streets to take up the city on its deal.

City of Philadelphia offers parking ticket amnesty program. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 27, 2018.



Tickets issued before 2013 will be forgiven, as long as tickets from 2013 through 2017 get paid.

Payment plans are available for people who cannot afford it all right away.

