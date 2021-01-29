shooting

Philadelphia pizza delivery driver hears gunshot, car struck by bullet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pizza delivery driver's car was struck by a gunshot while he was driving in the Cedarbrook section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of Wadsworth Avenue.

Police said the pizza shop worker heard gunfire as he was driving along the block.

He drove back to the pizzeria and that's when he realized his car had been hit by a bullet.

He called police.

The driver was not injured.

Detectives are searching for the shooter and trying to determine if the pizza delivery driver was targeted.
