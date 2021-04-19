WATCH
fire
Philadelphia pizza shop catches fire, residents in apartments above evacuate
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia pizza parlor caught fire early Monday morning forcing residents who lived in the apartments above it to evacuate.
It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 5900 block of Torresdale Avenue in Wissinoming.
Authorities said no one was in Hermano's Pizza & Grill at the time.
No injuries were reported.
It was not clear what caused the fire.
