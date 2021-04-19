fire

Philadelphia pizza shop catches fire, residents in apartments above evacuate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia pizza parlor caught fire early Monday morning forcing residents who lived in the apartments above it to evacuate.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 5900 block of Torresdale Avenue in Wissinoming.

Authorities said no one was in Hermano's Pizza & Grill at the time.

No injuries were reported.

It was not clear what caused the fire.

