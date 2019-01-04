A cadet at the Philadelphia Police Academy was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on Friday morning.The incident happened at the facility in Northeast Philadelphia.Officials say the 41-year-old cadet had just finished a run when he collapsed.Other cadets revived him with an AED, police say, and he was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.The cadet is expected to be okay. His name has not been released.The early word from the scene was that the person who collapsed was an instructor. The article has since been updated.------