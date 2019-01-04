Philadelphia police academy cadet collapses, taken to hospital

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A cadet at the Philadelphia Police Academy was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on Friday morning.

The incident happened at the facility in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials say the 41-year-old cadet had just finished a run when he collapsed.

Other cadets revived him with an AED, police say, and he was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

The cadet is expected to be okay. His name has not been released.

The early word from the scene was that the person who collapsed was an instructor. The article has since been updated.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia policepoliceNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
2 dead following Camden County crash
Police discover burned body in West Philadelphia
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Homicide by vehicle charges for driver in fatal South Philly crash
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from fire
Show More
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
House Democrats pass funding plan without wall
3 men sought in violent Center City robbery, home invasion
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Tonight
Dover man charged in death of 1-year-old boy
More News