Philadelphia police arrest man in connection with 5 cold case murders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they solved five cold-case murders with the arrest of one man, over the weekend.

Michael Blackston, 29, of Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section, was arrested on Saturday in connection with five murders dating back more than 8 years.

Police say Blackston is responsible for three murders in 2011, including Saleem Garland in June, Gary Wilson in July, and Kristin Freeman in August.



He is also accused of killing Branden Vincent and Michael Cousette within weeks of one another in September of 2017.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced multiple homicide and other charges filed against Michael following a grand jury investigation.

Michael Blackston has been charged with five counts of homicide, five counts of possession of firearms prohibited and a slew of other charges.

