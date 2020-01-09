Philadelphia police: Barricaded man fired at officers in Frankford

URGENT - STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA OF 4600 HAWTHORNE STREET. ACTIVE SHOOTER. POLICE AND EMS RESPONDING. NO INJURIES REPORTED AT THIS TIME — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) January 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who barricaded himself inside a home in Philadelphia's Frankford section fired multiple times at officers on Thursday afternoon, police said.No injuries have been reported so far.Chopper 6 was live over the scene and showed multiple police officers responding to the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street just after 1 p.m.According to a tweet from a Philadelphia Police sergeant, police and EMS were responding to an "active shooter."Warren G. Harding Middle School and Frankford High School were under a "lock-in" due to the shooting, police said.