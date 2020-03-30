PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a crash involving an officer.
The accident happened near the intersection of 29th Street and Lehigh Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in Strawberry Mansion.
Authorities say there are injuries, but we don't know how severe they are, or if any officers were hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Crash involving Philadelphia police car under investigation
PHILADELPHIA POLICE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News