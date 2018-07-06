BUS CRASH

Philadelphia police identify man killed by out-of-control SEPTA bus

Watch the report from Gray Hall on Action News at 4 p.m. on July 6, 2018. (WPVI)

TORRESDALE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified the man who was killed by an out-of-control SEPTA bus.

James Derbyshire, 52, was struck after the bus plowed through the intersection of Frankford and Morrell avenues in the Torresdale section, crashed through the pool Derbyshire was standing next to, then ultimately slammed into a home.

Police said the SEPTA bus was traveling eastbound on Morrell Avenue, making a turn onto Frankford Avenue going south when it crashed into a white Lincoln, pushing that car into a red Ford Fusion that was driving northbound on Frankford Avenue.

Police said the bus mowed down a small pool in the yard of the home, hitting three people: Derbyshire, along with a 20-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man. The other victims survived and were taken to the hospital.

Neighbor Karl Dollmann heard the crash. The former Army Medic ran over to help.

"It hit him so hard, it knocked him through the wall," said Dollmann. "He had no pulse; I checked it. He had no pulse."

Chopper 6 over the scene where a SEPTA bus crashed into a home in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.



Police said the 49-year-old bus driver is in stable condition. It's not clear why he lost control of the bus.

"For some reason the bus went through a red light, striking two vehicles," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Then the bus crossed over Frankford Avenue, jumped over the curb and that's when it went on the front lawn, hitting three people and killing one."
A total of 15 passengers were on board the bus, including Malitza Breban's daughter and grandchildren.

"She said they got on the bus he seemed fine. It just happened so fast, the bus just went straight," she said.

One dead, several injured after SEPTA bus crashes into house: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 5, 2018



Family members were crying on the front lawn. According to witnesses, the bus driver looked to be in a state of shock.

"He was crying, he didn't know what to do," one witness said.

Chopper 6 was flying over the chaotic scene while investigators were assessing the damage to the home on Frankford Avenue.

Both drivers of the cars involved in the crash, the driver of the bus, and two bus passengers were transported to Jefferson Torresdale hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The entire incident was recorded on interior and exterior bus cameras.



SEPTA says it is saddened about the incident that claimed a life and in statement, which reads in part:

"We continue to cooperate fully with the Philadelphia Police AID, who is leading the investigation, as we try to determine the exact sequence of events that led to this unfortunate tragedy."

------
