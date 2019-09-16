Philadelphia police investigating after car slams into high school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police investigating after a car slammed into a school in the city's Somerton section.

It happened sometime after 8 p.m. at George Washington High School located on the 1000 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Police say the impact is in the back of the building off Northeast Avenue.

The Action Cam on the scene shows a hole in the building, along with police activity.

No word on what caused this crash or if any injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
