2 arrested after home invasion in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a violent home invasion in the city's Northern Liberties section.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night on the 900 block of Green Street.Action News was there as one of the suspects was apprehended. Police say another suspect was taken to an area hospital in handcuffs.Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the home invasion. Injuries remain unclear at this time.Police have not yet confirmed if the attack was targeted.