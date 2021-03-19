Philadelphia police look to identify shooting suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video from a 2020 shooting and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.Police say on the afternoon of July 6, 2020, a black Jeep patriot with tinted windows drove onto the 4600 block of North Broad Street in the city's Logan section.A man got out of the vehicle approached another man standing at the corner and fired several shots.The victim did not survive.Anyone with information is asked to call police.