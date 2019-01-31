Gerald Fomalont

Philadelphia police are urging the public to help locate a man with cerebral palsy, who has been missing since Wednesday morning.Gerald Fomalont was last seen at 6:30 a.m. January 30. He resides in the 9900 block of Bustleton Avenue.Police are concerned as the temperatures have been below freezing since then, with below-zero wind chills.He is 5'11 tall weighing 200 lbs. with a light complexion, medium build, brown eyes and black, straight ear-length hair.He was wearing a black nylon jacket, tan pants and loafers.Police say he also has a "diminished mental capacity."Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.-----