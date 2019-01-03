NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A Philadelphia police officer was seriously injured after his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the 3300 block of Rhawn Street near Rowland Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the officer is being transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with serious injuries.
Police are investigating the accident.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
