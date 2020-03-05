philadelphia police

Philadelphia police officer arrested, charged with assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of simple assault, the department said.

Officer Jesse Alvarez, 29, was arrested by the department's internal affairs division, in accordance with an IAD investigation of incidents of domestic assault, according to a news release.

Alvarez is a 4-year veteran of the department and was most recently assigned to the 35th district, police said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Jesse Alvarez for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.
