Philadelphia police officer shot while conducting traffic stop; suspect dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday night in the city's Logan neighborhood.

It happened on the 1500 block of West Somerville Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Sources tell Action News that the officer was fired on while conducting a traffic stop.

Two men and a woman were inside the vehicle when at least one person opened fire on the officer.

Action News has learned the officer was shot in the foot and currently hospitalized in stable condition.

One of the suspects was fatally wounded during the exchange of gunfire, according to sources.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the traffic stop.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

