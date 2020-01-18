Philadelphia police rescue family of 5 from Tacony fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers rescued a family of five when their row home in Tacony lit up in flames.

A patrolling K9 officer noticed smoke coming from the home on Torresdale Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officers went into the home and alerted the family.

A man, woman, and three children were able to make it out safely, just as firefighters arrived.

Crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

There is no word on the cause.
