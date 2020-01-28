Philadelphia police search for 17-year-old mother, newborn baby

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in locating a missing teenager and her three-week-old baby.Police said 17-year-old Maileya Brown and her daughter Maniyah were last seen at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Stevenson Terrace.Maileya is described as 5'8, 167 pounds, with a medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black wavy hair shoulder length. She was last seen wearing a fuzzy jacket, grey tights, knee high boots, child carrier and red backpack.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maileya and Maniyah should contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.