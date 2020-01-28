Philadelphia police search for 17-year-old mother, newborn baby

Philadelphia police search for 17-year-old Maileya Brown and three-week-old baby Maniyah.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in locating a missing teenager and her three-week-old baby.

Police said 17-year-old Maileya Brown and her daughter Maniyah were last seen at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Stevenson Terrace.

Maileya is described as 5'8, 167 pounds, with a medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black wavy hair shoulder length. She was last seen wearing a fuzzy jacket, grey tights, knee high boots, child carrier and red backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maileya and Maniyah should contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamissing childrenmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
76ers superstar Allen Iverson victim of $500,000 jewelry theft
Trump rally in Wildwood tonight: Here's what you need to know
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
Pickup truck collides with school bus; driver trapped
Multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike
76ers to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Tuesday's game
Coronavirus concerns abruptly end exchange program at Penn Charter
Show More
Philadelphia glowing purple for Kobe Bryant
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Kobe Bryant
Aviation experts weigh in deadly crash involving Kobe Bryant
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Brisk and Chilly Today
More TOP STORIES News