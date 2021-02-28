Philadelphia police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who they say has not been seen since Friday evening.Jalen Maxwell was reported missing from his home on the 1700 block of Anchor Street in Wissinoming around 7 p.m. Friday.Priscilla Maxwell, the boy's mother, says her son has a mild form of autism and cerebral palsy. She says he will respond to his name when called.Maxwell believes Jalen left his home after he got in trouble for misusing a school computer.Police say a tip came in on Friday evening that he was spotted in the area of Aramingo Avenue and Ann Street in Port Richmond."If he is with a friend from school, if he is with someone, please help me bring my son home. Please call me and tell me where he is at. It's not safe for him to be out here by himself. I love you Jalen. Please come home to me," said Maxwell.Jalen is a seventh-grader at St. Martin of Tours School in Oxford Circle. Jennifer Nobles, his principal, describes him as a very social and sweet student."I've been at the school for three years and I have card after card from him for holidays. At the end of the year, he would write a card wishing me a happy summer," said Nobles.She says all students learn virtually on Fridays, which is when Jalen went missing. Since Friday, she says students and teachers have been looking for him."The school has really rallied around this, and we're doing everything we can, putting out all the manpower that we can to get information about Jalen out there," said Nobles.Maxwell says to just call his name if you see him and tell him he's not in trouble."He's very friendly. He does not see fear the way we see fear," said Maxwell.Jalen is described as 5'4, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.He was last seen wearing a green Children's Place jacket with fur around the hood, red and black Adidas sneakers, and a blue and black backpack with multiple zippers and pockets.Anyone with information on Jalen's whereabouts should contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911.