Police search for suspects wanted in attempted deli robbery in Philadephia's Grays Ferry section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are seeking the public's help in locating two men who are wanted in connection to an attempted robbery in the city's Grays Ferry section.

On December 28, at about 1:55 p.m., a man entered the G&N Deli at 1438 South 23 St. and pointed a gun at a 64-year-old employee while demanding money, police said.

A second man stood at the front of the deli and acted as a lookout.

When the female employee ducked behind the counter and said she didn't have any money, both men left the store and were last seen heading west on Dickinson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3014.
