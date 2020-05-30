Police sergeant, DWI suspect injured in North Philadelphia head-on crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police sergeant is recovering from a head-on crash that left another person critically injured in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on North 24th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

According to authorities, the sergeant was traveling east on Allegheny when another driver traveling west crossed the center line and hit the sergeant.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

The driver of the striking vehicle is in critical condition with multiple injuries.

He faces charges of Driving While Intoxicated.

Police said a syringe was also found in his car.
