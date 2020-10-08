Philadelphia police shoot, kill homicide suspect after shots are fired at officers during chase in Germantown

Police said 'a deranged man on a rampage' was firing at officers early Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said they were chasing a homicide suspect when he began firing shots at officers in the city's Germantown section early Thursday.

Police said the incident began around 4 a.m. when the suspect entered St. Luke's Church and stole a set of car keys from a woman who lives at the church. The suspect allegedly fired a shot at the woman but missed her. Police said he then stole her car and crashed it.

Investigators said after he crashed the car the man then attempted to carjack another woman. Police said she got away but the man then carjacked a second woman and shot her. The 19-year-old woman subsequently died at the hospital.

Investigators said police were chasing the man from the area of Chelten Avenue and Greene Street when he pointed an AK-47 style assault rifle at them and opened fire. Officers said they returned fire but it did not hit the suspect.

Police said the man then got into a police vehicle but could not drive away because the keys were not in the vehicle.

According to officials, the man then gets out of the police car and starts walking away, all while pointing the gun at officers.

Police said officers told him to drop the gun and when he did not comply they opened fire and struck him. In all, four officers are said to have discharged their weapons.

According to officials, the suspect was shot by police officers. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

