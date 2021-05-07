Philadelphia police team up with ATF to help solve gun crimes

EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police team up with ATF to help solve gun crimes

PHILADELPHIA -- In an effort to solve more gun violence cases, the Philadelphia Police Department is expanding its partnership with federal law enforcement.

Detectives will start receiving forensic support from the ATF.

"Our ability to process these cases will increase. With quicker turnaround on these cases, the hope is we can get dangerous individuals off the street sooner," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

This new initiative, called "Follow the Lead," is in direct reaction to the uptick in violence the city has seen this year.



ATF agents will lend their manpower and technology to the police department's forensic unit.

The goal is to not only solve crimes that have already happened, but to also prevent suspects from committing more crimes.
