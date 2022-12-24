WATCH LIVE

A Philly Pops Christmas - Spectacular Sounds of the Season

Saturday, December 24, 2022 12:44PM

Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez returns for her fourth Christmas with the POPS, joined by Broadway sensation and small-screen heartthrob Jordan Donica!



Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez returns for her fourth Christmas with the POPS, joined by Broadway sensation and small-screen heartthrob Jordan Donica!

Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell presents his usual dazzling, unique, and all-new program with over 300 performers, including The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, The Philadelphia Boys Choir, the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, and Santa!

6abc is thrilled to partner with the Philly Pops for this fun holiday tradition for the entire family!

