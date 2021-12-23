Arts & Entertainment

A Philly Pops Christmas - Spectacular Sounds of the Season

A Philly Pops Christmas

Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center for Performing Arts (WPVI) -- All the glitter and warmth of Philly's favorite holiday tradition is back for another dazzling season! It's Philly's favorite holiday tradition - this year featuring Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell, West End & Broadway star Scarlett Strallen, and Philadelphia native and Broadway legend Hugh Panaro! The POPS is back for another unforgettable holiday celebration! Also featured in this year's show will be the young virtuoso pianist Charlie Albright, whose excitable, energetic style is sure to wow.

This all-new original program will feature the perennial POPS favorites: The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, The Philadelphia Boys Choir, and Peter Richard Conte for another can't-miss holiday extravaganza.

