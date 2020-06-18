PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia walking tour company found a way during Pride month to support LGBTQ-owned businesses and artists.
Rebecca Fisher and Joey Leroux are the co-founders of Beyond the Bell Tours which offers inclusive walking tours highlighting women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community.
RELATED: More coverage of pride month at 6abc.com/pride
This month, they're selling what they call Pride in a Box- a way to celebrate pride remotely.
There are five themed boxes including the "Quiet Queer Box" and the "Political Queer Box."
Each contains different items such as t-shirts, candles, books, pins which are all made and sold by LGBTQ-owned businesses.
"I think it's important during Pride to spend money in the queer community," said Rebecca Fisher, a Beyond the Bell Co-founder. "Instead of maybe buying a shirt from wherever, some corporate chain. I think it's important to spend money in Philadelphia's Queer community."
"And it's a way to bring some light and love into your home," Fisher added.
Each box also contains a ticket to a virtual drag queen or burlesque show each weekend.
You can buy tickets to those separately as well.
The boxes are available for shipping anywhere or delivery within Philadelphia until the Fourth of July.
The boxes cost $69 and proceeds help support LGBTQ-owned businesses and the artists who are performing.
Walking Tour Company Selling "Pride in a Box" to Support LGBTQ Artists and Businesses
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More