Philly priest charged with rape, sexual abuse of minor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A priest from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse of a minor.Most recently, 49-year-old Armand Garcia was pastor at Saint Martin of Tours in Oxford Circle, but his alleged crime took place in 2014 while he was at the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Roxborough.Garcia was placed on administrative leave a year ago when the police investigation began.In a statement, the Archdiocese says it is fully cooperating with the serious and disturbing charges.