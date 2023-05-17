2nd inmate who escaped from Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center taken into custody

A fourth person is facing charges following the escape of two inmates at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Ameen Hurst, 18, is accused of committing four murders.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An inmate who escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on May 7 was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Action News has learned.

Ameen Hurst, 18, is accused of committing four murders. He had been on the run since his escape, but was taken into custody in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted about the capture: "Escapee Ameen Hurst was just taken into custody at 6100 Washington Ave without incident. Special thanks to all of our investigators and USMS Philadelphia for their tireless efforts."

Nasir Grant, 24, was also able to escape from the facility with Hurst but was captured last week.

Three people are facing charges in connection with the escape: 21-year-old Michael Abrams, 35-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta and 21-year-old Xianni Stalling.

Abrams was arrested Monday in Berwyn, Chester County.

Police said he is charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape, and use of a communication facility for his alleged role in helping the inmates get away.

He is being held on $1 million bail.

Michael Abrams

Flores-Huerta, who was a suspect in a 2021 beating at Pat's Steaks, allegedly acted as a lookout for the inmates. He is charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Escape.

Stalling was charged with felony escape, hindering apprehension and conspiracy.

Documents reveal Hurst allegedly made two phone calls to Stalling, planning their escape and making arrangements.

Authorities say the inmates cut a hole in a fence at the prison around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The prison didn't become aware the inmates were missing until 3 p.m. Monday, according to Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney.

