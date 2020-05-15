Politics

Philly Proud: Local DJ entertains from his garage

By and Heather Grubola
WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Michael Scott, a local DJ from Washington Township, used to mostly play weddings, but because of COVID-19 this is the first wedding season in 18 years that he's played in his garage.

"Recently I have been setting up my DJ equipment up in my garage, and I've been going live on Facebook and social media and I've been playing music for the crowds," he said.

He and other DJs from the Dinardo Brothers Entertainment Company have been volunteering their time and their music to spread some cheer.

"They're using it for their families to basically have a good time," he said.

Besides a good time, what can you expect if you sign on to one of these dance parties?

"I've done workout ones in the morning, I've done Sunday funday, you name it - at this point, I've done it," he said.

So grab your kids and your dance pants!

"I wanna see you in there today, Jess!"

"Wait do you have a performance today that you have to get to?" Jess asked.

"Gotta go everyone," Michael said. "See ya!"

