First-time mom starts organization to help other families in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lot of people are showing a lot of heart through the hardships of this pandemic. For some of them, that selflessness is the result of the generosity they've been shown.Becoming a first-time mom can be a stressful event, just ask Giovanna Andrews.Andrews gave birth to her little girl Isabella Harper about two years ago during her senior year of college."I found a crisis pregnancy center that embraced me, that loved me, and they help me get everything that I needed for my daughter," said Andrews.This inspired Andrews to help other families who are struggling, so she started an organization called "Harpers Heart.""Sometimes when you go to receive social services, you don't always feel great when you leave those places," said Andrews. "So for me we have to redefine what social service is."Andrews did just that. "We were able to package up 100 families to have diapers and dinner," she said.Although it's difficult without physical touch and interaction due to COVID-19, Andrews said, "No matter what, moms need help, families need help, it doesn't matter how much money you have."