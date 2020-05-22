Community & Events

First-time mom starts organization to help other families in need

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lot of people are showing a lot of heart through the hardships of this pandemic. For some of them, that selflessness is the result of the generosity they've been shown.

Becoming a first-time mom can be a stressful event, just ask Giovanna Andrews.

Andrews gave birth to her little girl Isabella Harper about two years ago during her senior year of college.

"I found a crisis pregnancy center that embraced me, that loved me, and they help me get everything that I needed for my daughter," said Andrews.

This inspired Andrews to help other families who are struggling, so she started an organization called "Harpers Heart."

"Sometimes when you go to receive social services, you don't always feel great when you leave those places," said Andrews. "So for me we have to redefine what social service is."

Andrews did just that. "We were able to package up 100 families to have diapers and dinner," she said.

Although it's difficult without physical touch and interaction due to COVID-19, Andrews said, "No matter what, moms need help, families need help, it doesn't matter how much money you have."

Philly Proud Of" is powered by NRG.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaphilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf anticipates Philly area to be in yellow phase on June 5
NJ outdoor gathering limit raised to 25 people ahead of holiday
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Faith leaders decide whether to reopen after Trump announcement
Shoregoers hit the boardwalk amid new normal
Cancer Society's "Don't Fry Day" a reminder that sun safety is also a concern now
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philly nurse with $10K
Show More
AAA anticipating record-low of Memorial Day travelers this weekend
Local medical students join effort to deliver PPE to frontline workers
Invisible Hands Philadelphia Offers Delivery to City's Vulnerable
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme
'I wanted to give up': Woman recounts bout with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News