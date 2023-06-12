Philly student earns acceptance into all five U.S. service academies

18-year-old John Clark graduated with honors, a medal, and an offer of appointment from each of the five United States service academies.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Since I was little, I've always wanted to attend a US service academy and then commission as a pilot," said 18-year-old John Clark.

The recent graduate of Father Judge High School in Northeast Philadelphia is getting his chance to do just that.

Clark was inspired by his ancestors who fought in both World Wars. He also learned about service through his father and mother, who are a police officer and nurse respectively.

In order to accomplish his goal, Clark applied to each of the five United States service academies: the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

"I don't know if I was going to get into one," said Clark. "But over the span of a few months, I gradually found out that I got accepted into all five U.S. service academies."

Clark credits his hard work and leadership qualities for earning the offers of appointment. He made the choice to attend the United States Air Force Academy with hopes of becoming a pilot before the end of the decade.

But he hasn't done it alone.

"You know, my parents really supported me, all my teachers, administrators, coaches, Boy Scout leaders, they all supported me along the way," he said. "So, I'm sure it was very gratifying for them to hear about that. And it's very gratifying for me because I, you know, I knew I put in the work for all those years."

In addition to graduating with honors, Clark was recognized with the St. Francis de Sales Provincial Medal of Honor.

Watch our video above to see John Clark's graduation ceremony in action.

To learn more about Father Judge High School, visit their website.

RELATED: Philadelphia student with visual impairment shines on track with running partners