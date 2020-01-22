Philly Proud

Philadelphia police officers replace boy's stolen bicycle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man reunited Tuesday night with the Philadelphia Police officers who bought him a new bicycle after his bicycle was stolen.

Jayson Clemens was robbed just a few days before Christmas.

An older group of children took his brand new bicycle while he was riding around his Tacony neighborhood.

He was heartbroken.

A few days later, several officers with the 15th district got together and bought him a new one.

They knocked on his door and took him to their patrol car.

Jayson thought he did something wrong until a few moments later, when they gave him the surprise gift.

He told Acton News, "I was dumbfounded. It felt great."

Jayson met with the officers again Tuesday night and told them their generosity meant the world to him.
